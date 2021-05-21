Advocates gear up for debate over Baltimore police budget proposal, seek to press mayor who oversaw cuts to spending last year

CASA, Citizens Policing Project and Organizing Black are among more than 30 organizations that form the Campaign for Justice, Safety & Jobs advocacy group. It formed in the wake of the unrest after the death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore police custody in 2015. Walther-Rodriguez said the groups are starting an intensive canvassing effort this summer to gather community input on where funds should be spent, and the group will continue to pressure city leaders to defund the police.