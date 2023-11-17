Baltimore Police say officers fired 36 rounds at man in Millhill, killing him

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Four Baltimore Police officers fired three dozen rounds at a man who pointed a gun at police while fleeing, authorities said Friday as they showed body camera footage of the fatal shooting.

The police fatally shot Hunter Jessup, 27, on Nov. 7 in Millhill in Southwest Baltimore. Baltimore Police made the body camera footage of the shooting public on Friday afternoon.

Deputy Commissioner Brian Nadeau said Jessup shot at officers, creating a bullet hole on a parked car that appears in the footage. Officers fired about 36 rounds at Jessup, Nadeau said, but it’s unclear how many hit him.

Officers from the Southwest District Action Team had tried to stop Jessup on Brunswick Street because they believed he had a gun, Police Commissioner Richard Worley said after the shooting.

Worley said police pursued Jessup on foot as he ran onto the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue, the longest continuous block of townhomes in the city. Multiple officers fired at Jessup after he pointed a gun at them, police said.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland attorney general’s office, which reviews all fatal police shootings, last week identified the officers who fired their weapons as William Healy, Brittany Routh, Justin Oliva and Brandon Columbo.

Worley and the investigative division have said all were members of the Southwest District Action Team.

The division said that police found a handgun with an extended magazine near Jessup and that ballistic evidence “is consistent with the man having fired his gun.” Police said Friday that the gun they recovered was a Glock 23 with an extended magazine. Officers administered CPR at the scene before medics took Jessup to a hospital where he died.

The Attorney General gained the authority to prosecute police in fatal shootings, in-custody deaths or deaths following police pursuits on Oct. 1 under a new law. Previously, the state unit investigated fatalities but local prosecutors decided whether or not to bring charges against officers.

Relatives and friends said Jessup was a “stand up guy” who lived in the area and was about to become a first-time father.

District Action teams, specialized squads of officers who wear police vests and can be assigned to patrol or make violent crime arrests, play a role in the city’s Group Violence Reduction Strategy.

Members of the teams have fired their weapons in two other police shootings this year.

In June, Baltimore officers shot and killed Darryl Gamble, 40, in East Baltimore. Gamble fired at police, according to body camera footage, then officers fired about 40 rounds. Two of the officers who fired were assigned to the Eastern District Action Team and two were Southeast District officers, the attorney general’s office said. Another officer was part of a Southeast/East Side Initiative.

Earlier this year, Officer Cedric Elleby shot and injured a 17-year-old in Shipley Hill less than a mile from the Nov. 7 shooting. Elleby walked up to the teen because he believed he was armed, then chased him after he fled. The officer could be heard in body-camera footage telling the teen to drop his gun before he shot him from behind.

This article will be updated.