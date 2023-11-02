Baltimore’s new police oversight system launches, reviewing 395 internal cases in less than 5 months

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore’s new five-member board tasked with examining police misconduct files has reviewed 395 cases since launching in June — and expects that number to rise to 413 by the end of this week.

The civilian body receives the Internal Affairs investigation in each case that follows a civilian complaint, along with investigators’ determinations. It can come to its own conclusions, or agree with police, after viewing body camera footage and reports and asking follow-up questions.

Advertisement

So far, there have been few deviations from police agencies’ own disciplinary recommendations, according to Administrative Charging Committee member Jesmond Riggins, but their review has, at times, led to changes in disposition.

“We take these cases seriously,” Riggins said at a Thursday news conference. “We review everything with a fine-tooth comb. This is something that I know that we all are happy to do, on behalf of the citizens of Baltimore, in helping to advance policing and police accountability here in the city.”

Advertisement

The Administrative Charging Committee is one part of a larger civilian oversight framework that Baltimore and jurisdictions across the state have implemented, following the passage of 2021′s Police Accountability Act in the Maryland General Assembly. In addition to charging committees, counties and Baltimore City are required to have individual Police Accountability Boards to field their own misconduct complaints, meet with law enforcement and issue annual public reports.

Baltimore’s 17-member panel has gotten off the ground this year since February, holding about nine meetings, electing leadership and meeting with local chiefs and commissioners.

It still has work ahead of it, and needs “longterm support” to meet the challenges of Baltimore, supporters and members said at Thursday’s news conference.

“It’s important for us to recognize that in a city like Baltimore, where we have a history of police misconduct and civil rights violations, that the work of this Police Accountability Board is critical,” said Joshua Harris, the board’s chair.

Riggins, the member of the Administrative Charging Committee, said he couldn’t specify what case dispositions were changed following the body’s review of internal documents. An email seeking further details was not immediately returned by the city’s Office of Equity and Civil Rights.

In addition to Baltimore Police, agencies the boards oversee include the city’s Sheriff’s Office, Baltimore City School Police, the city’s Environmental Police and the agencies at Morgan State University and Baltimore City Community College. It also oversees Johns Hopkins’ new police force, expected to begin patrolling by winter.

Sergio España, of the ACLU of Maryland and the Campaign for Justice, Safety and Jobs, emphasized that how the boards are launched and maintained is “crucial.” The more that is invested in accountability, the more that the city saves, he added, pointing to a recent $48 million settlement surrounding police misconduct.

“We’re hoping that if the PAB is given the powers to actually follow through on its mission, then we’ll be able to see an increase in public safety, in community trust and a recognition that our institutions belong to everybody, and should not be used in a racially disparate way,” España said.

Advertisement

Harris said the board hopes to work with the mayor’s administration to get the necessary resources and training.

The board also can improve on community outreach moving forward, Harris acknowledged in response to one mother’s questioning at the Thursday news conference.

Heather Johnson’s 16-year-old son was stopped by police on his second day of school, she told Harris, because he “matched” a “description” of someone who had broken into and vandalized a car. Johnson asked about how to make a complaint with the Police Accountability Board — and how the board was making itself accessible, especially to Baltimore residents with limited internet access.

“We are excited to work in partnership with the Office of Equity and Civil Rights to continue to do outreach,” Harris said. “That is work that we need to do, as we continue to stand this body up. ... That is our responsibility.”

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Complaints can be submitted online with the Police Accountability Board by visiting civilrights.baltimorecity.gov/intake-form, or by navigating to the “Police Accountability” section of the Office of Equity and Civil Rights’ main website.

Harris also said the oversight board plans to monitor changes in the Maryland General Assembly moving forward. Should legislators move to modify or eliminate the city’s existing Civilian Review Board, Harris said, the Police Accountability Board would hope its investigative powers would flow to the new board.

Advertisement

That board, created in 1999, has been called a “toothless tiger” by critics due to its lack of funding and lack of independence from the city. It does, however, have subpoena powers and the ability to investigate a handful of misconduct allegations.

The new Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee fall under the city’s Office of Equity and Civil Rights, which received a little over $2.1 million earmarked for the boards in the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 that began on July 1. The mayor’s budget anticipated 17 positions in city government to support the two boards’ operations.

Harris noted at Thursday’s news conference that the Police Accountability Board does not have purview over that money.

The oversight board is expected to release its annual report in January, including this year’s recommendations for legislation, training or policy changes.

Last year’s report, issued in December, identified that the board had received 308 misconduct files since July 1, 2022. Of those, 16 complaints were filed directly with the board and 292 were forwarded to it by the law enforcement agency. The vast majority were for neglect of duty, followed by conduct unbecoming of an officer, excessive force, criminal misconduct and discourtesy.