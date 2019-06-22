Poe Homes in West Baltimore still without full water access as proposed fixes fail

Residents of Poe Homes are still without regular water access as city workers grapple with how to repair a Monday water main break that’s caused disruption and difficulties for those living in the West Baltimore public housing complex.

Department of Public Works employees thought they’d solved the problem when they installed a new water main bypass Friday. But they quickly learned their fix was unsuccessful.

“We’ve been frustrated in that what we thought would work isn't working,” DPW spokesman Jeffrey Raymond said. “We’ll be there all day if necessary to make the fixes. I'm reluctant to say how long this will take because we’ve been frustrated before on plans we thought would work.”

He said public works is dealing with “old pipes and old infrastructure that’s not behaving like we want it to.”

Meanwhile, Poe Homes residents are going on nearly a week of not being able to regularly flush their toilets, take showers or drink water from the tap.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City posted a video Saturday afternoon of Neea Reid, Poe Tenant Council vice president, saying residents weren’t “exactly sure what’s going on.” She advised tenants to spend the weekend elsewhere, if they’re able.

“If you want to stay home, we’re going to try to make sure you’re good, make sure you have food, make sure you have water to flush your toilets,” she said in the video.

The city’s housing authority and DPW are providing bottled water to Poe Homes residents, as is the Community Engagement Center of the University of Maryland, Baltimore. The nearby Edgar Allan Poe House and Museum is collecting wet wipes, hand sanitizer and water jugs for tenants.

The city is also coordinating portable toilets to be stationed at Lexington and Saratoga streets, according to a Facebook post from Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young. He also said portable showers and a portable laundry facility are available on Poppleton Street.

The housing authority has established a 24-hour emergency number for residents at 410-669-2290, Young wrote.

“I want to apologize to the residents of Poe Homes,” Young wrote. “Our employees will not rest until this situation is fixed and water service is fully restored.”

