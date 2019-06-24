New toilets delivered to Poe Homes as Baltimore City Council seeks answers on water outage response

As workers unloaded replacement toilets from a truck at the Poe Homes on Monday, Cynthia Davis watched in confusion from her front step.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City had just upgraded the public-housing complex’s toilets as part of an agency-wide initiative two weeks before a water main break left residents unable to regularly flush toilets, take showers or drink tap water most of last week. Water has been restored to the complex, but some residents continue to deal with low pressure and other problems.

“These toilets were brand-new,” Davis said. “Now they won’t flush. I don’t know what to do but pray.”

The toilets installed earlier this month were part of an agency-wide transition to more environmentally friendly, high-efficiency toilets, said Janet Abrahams, executive director of the city housing authority.

But she said the high-efficiency toilets have smaller tanks and are sensitive to low water pressure and debris in the water lines of the city’s oldest public-housing project, which opened in 1940.

Workers continue to address a water outage at Poe Homes in West Baltimore Fri., June 21, 2019. Workers have been toiling around the clock to get adequate running water to residents for almost a week. (Karl Merton Ferron) (Karl Merton Ferron)

“The older toilets can take that type of abuse ... meaning debris, [low] pressure,” she said. “They're better.”

Abrahams was unable to provide the cost of the toilet replacements Monday. The cost will be part of an emergency contract, spokeswoman Ingrid Antonio said.



Council President Brandon Scott will on Monday formally call city agencies to a hearing on their response to the outage.

Scott will introduce a last-minute resolution during Monday’s City Council meeting. He said in a statement that it was “unacceptable for residents to be without water for this long.”

“We know that we have an aging infrastructure problem in the city and it is only a matter of time before a problem like this arises again, we need to look at what response protocols we have in place so that next time we are better prepared,” Scott said.

The resolution calls on representatives from the Department of Public Works, which runs the water system, to come to testify, along with the housing, health and parks departments, the city’s public housing agency and the school system. The hearing would be about “protocols in place for and best practices to provide assistance to Baltimore City residents in the event they lose access to water.”

This article will be updated.



