How to help Baltimore's Poe Homes residents without water

As city officials continue working to restore water service to the Poe Homes complex in West Baltimore, a number of groups are gathering food and supplies to help those in need.

Some residents in the West Baltimore public housing complex have been without consistent water in their homes since Monday after a water main broke in the neighborhood.

As Department of Public Works crews continue to try to restore water service — saying they’re struggling with crumbling infrastructure — groups have been collecting toiletries and other supplies for residents of the complex. At least 24 households have chosen to relocat to temporary housing provided by the city.

Those who wish to donate toiletries, such as baby wipes, hand sanitizer and disposable washcloths, can drop them off at 901 W. Saratoga St. Those interested can contact Shkerra Muriel at (443) 210-0331.

DPW crews are donating bottles of water, but some are requesting hygiene products to assist some area residents.

Paris Bienert, a City Council candidate who has been assisting those at the complex, wrote on Facebook that some residents are requesting snacks, shower products and various feminine hygiene products. those who are looking to drop off shower products, toilet paper, snacks and various feminine hygiene products can do so at the Poe Tenant Council Office at 810 W. Lexington St, Suite 1. Those interested in donating can also call 443-776-0274.

pdavis@baltsun.com

twitter.com/PDavis_LLC