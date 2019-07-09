Advertisement

Pit bull shot by police after attacking 2 people in South Baltimore

Colin Campbell
By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 09, 2019

A Baltimore police officer shot a pit bull in South Baltimore after the dog attacked and seriously injured two people, police said.

The two people were taken to a hospital for treatment after being attacked by the dog about 11 a.m. in the 600 block of Maude Ave. in the city’s Brooklyn neighborhood, according to detective Nicole Monroe, a police spokeswoman.

“A patrolman shot the dog,” she said. “I don’t know if the dog died as a result.”

The names, ages and conditions of the people who were attacked were not immediately known, Monroe said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

