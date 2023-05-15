Four injured Sunday evening in downtown Baltimore after steam pipe explodes

A steam pipe on Pratt Street in downtown Baltimore exploded Sunday evening, injuring four people after a Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. crew struck a pipe, according to the utilities company and the Baltimore Fire Department.

The steam line ruptured after BGE crews “struck an unmarked pipe near Pratt and Eutaw streets, causing a water leak,” according to a Sunday evening statement from the electric provider, which said the steam system in the area is now off.

The fire department tweeted Sunday that fire crews responded to the explosion at 6:30 p.m. Crews from the city’s Department of Public Works and Office of Emergency Management, as well as BGE, were on scene already due to a water main break downtown, according to the fire department.

Around 6:30pm #BCFD responded to the 400 blk of W. Pratt St. for the report of a steam pipe explosion. BGE, DPW, & OEM were on the scene due to a previous water main break at location. 4 patients have been treated and 3 of the 4 were transported. The cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Lx9V0HIJrC — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) May 15, 2023

The four injured people were treated, and three of them were transported to local hospitals, according to the fire department.

Pratt Street between Greene and Howard streets, as well as Eutaw Street between Pratt and Lombard streets, are closed and detours are in effect as crews respond to the scene of the explosion, according to a news release from the Baltimore Department of Transportation.

A steam pipe explosion on Eutaw Street in 2017 prior to a Baltimore Orioles game injured five people and shut down traffic for several hours.

This article will be updated.