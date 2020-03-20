City to take over Pinderhughes homeless shelter in Baltimore, terminates contract with provider

The city terminated a more than $1 million contract with Bridge Haven to run a West Baltimore homeless shelter and will take over operations Saturday.
Jerrianne Anthony, director of the Mayor’s Office of Human Services, said city officials have spent the past week hiring staff and acquiring supplies “to ensure that there is no break in essential services to this vulnerable population.”
The Pinderhughes Emergency Homeless Shelter houses 78 people, including families, according to the city’s spending board agenda.
The Baltimore Board of Estimates agreed unanimously Wednesday to terminate the contract after “multiple on-site visits” determined Bridge Haven was in "violation of multiple compliance requirements in addition to violations related to client discrimination and right to shelter,” according to the agenda.
Bridge Haven did not immediately Friday respond to a voicemail message and a message sent through its website requesting comment.
The city did not provide more information about the violations. City spokesman James Bentley said Anthony was not available for further comment. Anthony has been working with other city officials on protecting the homeless in Baltimore from the new coronavirus.
According to the spending board agenda, “The provider has not resolved the compliance issues or violations.”
The contract was approved in three parts, beginning on Oct. 30. The agreements were to run through June 30.
Baltimore Sun reporter Talia Richman contributed to this article.