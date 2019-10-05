The plan was developed to resolve a long and bitter fight over the future of Preakness, which the Stronach Group wanted to move to its other, newer racetrack in Maryland, Laurel Park, as the 149-year-old Pimlico deteriorated from age and neglect. It was negotiated by representatives of three parties with at times wildly conflicting interests: Cole, for the city; Alan M. Rifkin, for the Maryland Jockey Club and the Stronach Group that owns Pimlico; and Alan M. Foreman, for the state’s thoroughbred industry.