16-year-old girl injured in Baltimore explosion released from hospital; two other victims still hospitalized

A teenage girl who was injured when a house in Washington Village/Pigtown exploded Nov. 22 has been released from the hospital, a fire department spokesperson said Tuesday.

A 48-year-old woman remains hospitalized in stable condition. The pair were inside the house in the 1100 block of Bayard Street when it exploded around 2 p.m. The blast started a fire and caused a portion of the house to collapse, prompting cries for help from those trapped inside.

Advertisement

Terry Bagley, a 70-year-old Marine veteran, was walking through Pigtown on Bayard Street home across from Carroll Park when the explosion occurred. He sprang to action and entered the house to help before another part of the house collapsed on him. He remains in critical but stable condition, Chief Roman Clark, a fire department spokesperson, said Tuesday.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Dozens of Baltimore firefighters are at the scene of an explosion in Pigtown along the 1100 block of Bayard Street on November 22, 2022. (Jerry Jackson)

Bagley’s daughter, Eris Bagley, said last week that he was placed in a medically induced coma because his injuries are extensive, including a broken pelvis, femur and hand.

Advertisement

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

This story might be updated.