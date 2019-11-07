An East Baltimore man who braved a rowhome fire to save his neighbor has awakened from a coma this week, a family member said.
Pierre Gibbons suffered burned on 70% of his body in September when he ran into a burning Patterson Park rowhome in the unit block of North Rose Street to save his 77-year-old neighbor, his son Jeremiah Gibbons said Thursday.
Gibbons made his way to the basement of the woman’s home and attempted to carry her to the first floor. When the smoke became too much, he collapsed, family said in September.
His neighbor Mary Sterling died Oct. 24, according to a Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman.
Gibbons has since had about 10 surgeries, including skin grafts and the removal of damaged tissue. Jeremiah said doctors gave his father a 10% chance of survival — odds he is slowly overcoming.
“He’s in good spirits, smiling and his vision is good,” Jeremiah said. “He’s basically pulled off a miracle now. This is pretty special.”
After Gibbons regained consciousness Nov. 4, he asked about his newborn grandchild and indicated he remembered the fire.
Jeremiah told Gibbons that his road to health may mean about 10 more surgeries, six months in a hospital’s intensive care unit and possibly three to five years of recovery.
“I asked if he’s going to be able to do it,” Jeremiah said. “He mouthed ‘We’re going to be okay.’”
Community members have created a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising $50,000 to help offset Gibbons’ medical and recovery expenses. More than $39,000 had been raised Thursday.