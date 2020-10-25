Hundreds sign online petition to remove O’Donnell statue from Canton square

An online petition signed by hundreds is calling on Baltimore officials to remove a 40-year-old statue dedicated to Capt. John O’Donnell, an Irish-born merchant who enslaved people on his plantation in Canton.
Councilman Zeke Cohen, one of about 400 people who signed the Change.org petition as of Sunday morning, said he looks forward to further conversations about the future of the O’Donnell Square statue. The petition is the latest effort in widespread reckoning involving monuments and honoring people with ties to America’s racist past.
Cohen, a Democrat who represents the Canton neighborhood in Southeast Baltimore, said he wants to take actions that help the community become more united.
“Fair or unfair, Canton is perceived by much of Baltimore, and many Black neighbors that live here, as being insular and racist,” Cohen wrote in an online comment. “We have an opportunity to take a big step toward changing that perception.”
The petition calls on Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young to remove the statue in O’Donnell Square “with utmost urgency sending a message that Baltimore rejects racism past and present.” The organizer did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday.
“The statue represents an era driven by racism and white supremacy, and stands as a symbol of pain and oppression,” according to the petition.
A spokesman for Young did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.
Young has not acted on legislation the City Council passed this month to rename Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples Day, according to the city’s legislative website. Also before the mayor is legislation to rename an obelisk in honor of explorer Christopher Columbus in Herring Run Park as the “Victims of Police Violence Monument."
Young has previously declined through a spokesman to comment on his position regarding the Indigenous Peoples Day measure.
The council’s actions follow an Independence Day revolt in which protesters toppled a marble statue the likeness of Columbus and dragged it from Little Italy to the Inner Harbor, where they dumped it in the water.
The statue was given to Baltimore in 1984 by Italian American Organizations United Inc. and the group is working to restore it. The statue will not be returned to the city.
Signers of the petition to remove the O’Donnell statue say they support the action as a way to rid Baltimore of icons that honor people who enslaved others.
The statue was erected in 1980.
O’Donnell bought about 2,000 acres in 1786 along the waterfront and named the land Canton after the city in China. The country’s first census listed 36 enslaved people living at O’Donnell’s plantation, according to a 1978 book “Historic Canton” by Norman G. Rukert Sr.
Historians believe O’Donnell’s was the first ship from Baltimore to reach China.
His ship, the Pallas, returned to the city in 1785 loaded with cargo, including canisters of teas, silk umbrellas, opium, table sets of blue china, satins and wallpaper. A newspaper listing for the sale caught George Washington’s eye and he sent a friend with a list “if great bargains are to be had — my purchase depends entirely on the price.”
O’Donnell used those profits to buy the land for the plantation.
The merchant died in 1805 at age 56 in Canton as one of the wealthiest men in the U.S. at the time, Rukert wrote. born in 1749 in Limerick, Ireland, O’Donnell is buried in a graveyard at what is now Fayette and Greene streets.
The statue was created by Tylden W. Streett, a longtime teacher at the Maryland Institute College of Art who died in 2019. Streett’s work also includes the Firefighter Memorial statue at City Hall Plaza and stone gargoyles on the National Cathedral in Washington.
The square named for O’Donnell was originally a market that closed in the 1940s.