Man found dead inside home that caught fire in Baltimore’s Saint Josephs neighborhood Monday night

McKenna Oxenden
By
Baltimore Sun
May 24, 2021 11:16 PM

A man was found dead inside a home that caught fire Monday night, the Baltimore Fire Department said.

The fire department said in a tweet that it was called to a home near 63 N. Monastery Ave. in Southwest Baltimore just before 8 p.m.

When firefighters arrived there was heavy fire showing from both floors of the two-story home in the Saint Josephs neighborhood.

Once inside the home, firefighters found a man dead on the first floor, the department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

