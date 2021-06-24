Demolition begins on Perkins Homes, making way for East Baltimore redevelopment plan

Dust rose from the debris of Perkins Homes in East Baltimore Thursday as demolition began on one of the affordable housing development’s six remaining buildings, the latest step in the city’s plan to redevelop 244 acres of land stretching from Perkins, to Somerset and Oldtown Mall.
The $1 billion project, known as the Perkins Somerset Oldtown Transformation Plan, aims to create a mixed income housing community of 1,345 units, including new affordable housing to replace the 629 soon-to-be demolished Perkins Home units.
“With these bricks starting to come down, we are witnessing the end of an era,” Housing Authority of Baltimore City CEO Janet Abrahams said in a news release. “The future of this community holds great promise as one of inclusion. You will see the manifestation of that promise very soon.”
According to planning documents, the current project aims to create 652 “deeply affordable units,” 23 more units than were available in Perkins Homes, with 377 of those built in Perkins and 275 of them in Somerset and Oldtown.
The project will also provide 565 tax credit units to households that earn 30% to 80% of the average income for the area. Market rate units will make up 44% of the new project, with all units being designed the same regardless of cost.
Some residents have raised concerns over whether the project will provide enough affordable housing, and whether the location of the affordable units will displace current Perkins residents.
But for 61-year-old Sharone Henderson, a 35-year resident of Perkins Homes, the demolition is a welcome change.
“I am glad to see it go,” Henderson said. “It was old, it was really old. It’s time for it to come down.”
Henderson said she will always have a sentimental attachment to Perkins, the home where she raised her children, began work as a teacher’s aid for City Springs Elementary/Middle School and visited with neighborhood kids on her front steps after school.
“You were like family. We are a family,” Henderson said of the neighborhood.
But she is hopeful about the new development, and despite having to move out of her old home, Henderson is eager to move in to one of the new units.
“Sometimes you have to do a little shaking up in order to get things right,” Henderson said.
Virdie Mitchell, 68, lived in Perkins Homes off and on from 1969 through the early 2000s, she said.
“When I first moved in, it was beautiful. You could eat off the ground,” Mitchell recalled.
Her first few decades in Perkins Homes were marked by front-step hangouts with neighbors, and nights when the whole complex left their doors open to feel the cool air. As Mitchell watched Perkins become rubble, she cried, remembering the love she felt for her old neighborhood, but happy to see her former home have a chance at a new life.
“I wanted to fly,” Mitchell said. “This is a better promise to live in a better place.”
Now a resident of Douglass Homes, Mitchell, hopes that when the redevelopment is done, she will be able to move back to the neighborhood she loved.