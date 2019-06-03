Baltimore's fledgling Peregrine falcons begin taking short solo flights; blue jay picks a fight

Birdland has embraced a new species.

A cast of three fledgling peregrine falcons and their two parents have captured the attention of some Baltimore residents. The falcons were spotted this spring brooding in the Roland Park water tower in the 4200 block of Roland Ave.

On Monday, a Baltimore Sun photographer spotted a blue jay picking a fight with one of the juvenile falcons. The altercation was captured in the above photo gallery.

Baltimore Bird Club members have been following the development of three fledgling falcons, some of whom wrote on Facebook last week that the fledglings appear to be making small solo flights but are still being fed by the parents.

Peregrine falcons are among the largest falcons in North America and are distinguished by their long pointed wings and tail, according to the Chesapeake Conservancy.

They often nest on skyscrapers, cliffs and other tall natural or man made structures. Peregrines are common along coasts where they have access to many shorebirds, ducks and pigeons for feeding, according to the conservancy.

The organization also streams webcam footage of some peregrine falcons — named Boh and Barb — perching on the 33rd floor of the Transamerica skyscraper downtown.

