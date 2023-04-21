After plowing pickup into cyclists in Fells Point, Pennsylvania man gets eight years in prison

A Baltimore judge handed down a sentence of eight years in prison for a Pennsylvania man who plowed down three bicyclists with his pickup truck in Fells Point more than two years ago.

One night in August 2020, Brian Adams was driving his Ford F-150 down Eastern Avenue when he encountered a group of cyclists. Police said Adams went out of his way to pin two cyclists against parked vehicles, and hit a third rider who was trying to flag Adams down to stop.

Along with a plethora of traffic violations for the Aug. 21, 2020, incident, Adams faced three counts of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault — felonies that carry penalties of decades in prison.

A city jury in September acquitted Adams of the felony charges, but found him guilty of three counts of second-degree assault and several traffic violations. A misdemeanor, second-degree assault has a maximum sentence of 10 years incarceration.

Circuit Judge Kendra Ausby sentenced Adams on Thursday to two years incarceration for each assault count and an additional two years for a pair of traffic offenses, running each prison term consecutive to the last.

Adams, 34, has appealed the jury’s verdict, his attorney, Patrick Seidel, said Friday. Citing the pending appellate issue, he declined further comment.

In court, Seidel argued the state overcharged his client by pursuing Adams for attempted murder.

“We have always maintained that Mr. Adams never had the intent to hurt or harm anybody, that this was an unfortunate mistake and accident, and that the jury, in acquitting him of attempted murder, agreed with him,” Seidel recalled telling Ausby.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.

Three people were injured in the incident, with two unable to stand after Adams ran them over, according to charging documents.

Responding to reports of a vehicle accident with injuries, officers arrived in the 1700 block of Eastern Ave. around 9:30 p.m. to find two Black men surrounded by other cyclists, the documents detail. The men told officers they couldn’t stand because of “severe” injuries to each of their right legs.

According to the charging papers, a third man told police the pickup truck struck him while he was trying to get the attention of the driver to stop.

The victims, and at least one witness, described the driver as a white man with a scruffy beard. Security footage also captured the assaults. Police identified the driver as Adams, and arrested him in York County, Pennsylvania.

The Baltimore Sun was not able to reach any of the victims for comment Friday.

Kenneth Pittrell, one of the cyclists injured that night, previously told The Sun he believed Adams attacked the group of Black riders because of their race.

“You want to assume that he didn’t ride over top of me because I’m Black, but I think in this situation that it was the case. And it is disheartening,” he said in a 2020 interview. “If that was 500 white bikers going down the road, would you have burned your rubber in front of their faces? I think the answer would be no.”