35-year-old man struck by vehicle in Curtis Bay dies Wednesday

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Curtis Bay in South Baltimore died Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 1600 block of Spruce Street around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday and learned that the 35-year-old man was struck around the corner in the 3900 block of Curtis Avenue, Baltimore Police said.
The victim was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in serious condition where he was pronounced dead around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The driver stayed on the scene, police said.
Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2606.