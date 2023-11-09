Advertisement
Baltimore City

35-year-old man dies after Curtis Bay crash, Baltimore Police say

Baltimore Sun

A pedestrian was struck Tuesday morning in Curtis Bay, killing him, according to Baltimore Police.

The 35-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon at Shock Trauma, where he had been taken to while in serious condition following the crash, police said in a news release.

Officers responded at about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday to the 1600 block of Spruce Street after a report of a pedestrian being struck, and determined the man, who was not identified by police, had been involved in a crash nearby, police said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

Those with information on the crash are asked to contact investigators at 410-396-2606.

