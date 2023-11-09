35-year-old man dies after Curtis Bay crash, Baltimore Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A pedestrian was struck Tuesday morning in Curtis Bay, killing him, according to Baltimore Police.

The 35-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon at Shock Trauma, where he had been taken to while in serious condition following the crash, police said in a news release.

Advertisement

Officers responded at about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday to the 1600 block of Spruce Street after a report of a pedestrian being struck, and determined the man, who was not identified by police, had been involved in a crash nearby, police said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

Advertisement

Those with information on the crash are asked to contact investigators at 410-396-2606.