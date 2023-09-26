Baltimore tech CEO and entrepreneur Pava LaPere found dead in Mount Vernon apartment

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Pava LaPere, an entrepreneur involved in Baltimore’s tech startup scene, was found dead in an apartment Monday morning, shortly after Baltimore Police received a missing person’s call for the 26-year-old.

Officers found LaPere in the 300 block of West Franklin Street in the Mount Vernon neighborhood around 11:34 a.m. with signs of blunt-force trauma, police said, and homicide detectives are investigating.

LaPere co-founded EcoMap Technologies while still an undergraduate student at the Johns Hopkins University, from which she graduated in 2019. The company’s office is also in the 300 block of West Franklin Street.

EcoMap Technologies has published data maps of over 12 business ecosystems, including an overview of Baltimore’s Black-owned business community. In August, the company announced it had raised $8 million from venture capital firms, according to a news release.

“Her untiring commitment to our company, to Baltimore, to amplifying the critical work of ecosystems across the country, and to building a deeply inclusive culture as a leader, friend, and partner set a standard for leadership, and her legacy will live on through the work we continue to do,” EcoMap Technologies said in a statement.

LaPere, who lived in Tucson, Arizona, before moving to Baltimore, also founded Innov8MD, a nonprofit aimed at assisting student entrepreneurs at Hopkins. She was on the board of Loyola University Maryland’s Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship.

Baltimore Police spokesperson Freddie Talbert said Tuesday morning that the medical examiner had not yet shared a cause of death. Talbert declined to answer whether LaPere was found in her own apartment, citing the ongoing investigation.