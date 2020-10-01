Baltimore to restructure park rangers program after Inspector General report on removal of Black Lives Matter murals

Thursday’s report indicated that the Black Lives Matter murals in Patterson Park originally did not appear on an authorized artwork permit list distributed to park rangers. The murals were later added to an updated list for the week, which Ratajczak — and a coworker who was with him that day — had not received, the report stated. Several of the large murals were removed, and some damaged, during the incident on July 31, which garnered fierce backlash from the community. Ultimately, the murals were reinstalled.