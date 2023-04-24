A smaller Patterson Bowling Center to reopen in Baltimore with a bar and a new name

After community outcry over the closing of a historic Canton duckpin bowling alley, a smaller version is slated to reopen with a bar as soon as this winter, developers say.

Jesse Vann of VS Development said he and his business partner, Kristian Spannhake, have been meeting with neighbors and Councilman Zeke Cohen to ensure that residents who mourned the loss of the 95-year-old alley are satisfied with the new one, which will sit below 15 apartments.

Before its closure in December, bowlers of all ages flocked to the down-to-earth, bring-your-own-beer alley blocks away from Patterson Park to play a classic Baltimore game that has declined in popularity in recent decades.

Local legend asserts that Orioles players invented duckpin bowling in 1890s Baltimore, although the exact origins of the sport aren’t known. Duckpins are smaller and harder to hit than the pins in tenpin bowling, and players use smaller balls.

Vann, who grew up in Baltimore and has held two of his birthday parties at Patterson Bowling Center, said he is aiming to satisfy neighbors’ desires for a recreation space and “not go broke” as he nails down the details of the new alley.

Patterson Bowling Center on Eastern Avenue in Canton, pictured Wednesday, is being renovated. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

“We’re trying to figure out a way to appease the community and appease the bank at the same time,” Vann said.

Since VS Development bought the Eastern Avenue building for about $750,000 late last year, there has been extensive construction to address structural issues, including old fire damage to the rafters. The work could be completed by the summer at the soonest, with a bowling alley up and running by the winter months, Vann said.

Vann said he envisions an “old-school Baltimore” feel for the alley: a “lounge-y speak-easy” instead of a modern, “cookie-cutter” design.

While the developers are seeking an operator to run the bowling alley, Vann said he will operate it himself if necessary and already poured $200,000 into the retail space alone.

The alley will have four to eight duckpin bowling lanes instead of the original 12 with pins attached to strings, rather than difficult-to-maintain automatic pin-setting machines. Vann said he also envisions pinball machines and other arcade games, along with a space that customers can rent for events. A bar will serve beer, cocktails and some food.

The apartments being developed above the bowling alley will go for about $1,000 a month for studios or one-bedrooms to $1,750 for two-bedroom units, rents that Vann said are lower than other units in the area.

Legislation approved by the Maryland General Assembly this session allows the developers to obtain a liquor license for the specific building on Eastern Avenue.

House Bill 917/Senate Bill 607 authorizes the Baltimore City Board of License Commissioners to issue a license for the property, provided the establishment has “a physical duckpin bowling alley” and a “minimum capital investment of $500,000, excluding residential improvements.”

When the building was sold, Patterson Bowling’s owner, Ken Staub, owed about $120,000 in unpaid rent to the property owner, Staub and Vann said. Vann said there was standing water near electric wires in the basement, along with city code violations.

Vann said the new bowling alley and bar will open under a new name.

“I don’t want it to be associated with the failing business and the debt,” Vann said. “The building will be 100% up to code.”

Staub said the rental debt accumulated during the coronavirus pandemic, when the alley was forced to close and then saw customers return slowly. He said he negotiated a deal with the previous landlord under which he paid about $85,000 to end his lease.

Because duckpin pin-setting machines are no longer produced, operators flock to closing alleys to haul away parts. Staub said parts from Patterson’s automatic pin-setting machines went to about five or six different people, and that he gave the proceeds to his former longtime mechanic, Regina Drayton.

“I did everything I could. Regina did everything she could,” Staub said. “We tried to save it, but they sold the building out from under us and we lost the business.”

Cohen, who represents the neighborhood on the City Council, said that after the bowling center building was sold for an apartment conversion he began hearing frustration and anger from community members who wanted to preserve bowling. He spoke with developers about the concerns.

“To their credit, the developers listened and they have been working with us to try to make the concept work,” he said.

“Duckpin bowling in Southeast Baltimore is enmeshed in the fabric of our community,” Cohen said. “It is both a nostalgic activity and it’s something that people just love. It’s part of what makes Baltimore funky and charming.”

Staub is pleased developers will be reopening a version of his Eastern Avenue bowling alley, which operated for 95 years. He recently sold another duckpin business, Stoneleigh Lanes on York Road, to a new owner.

“I think that would be wonderful. I think the community needs it,” Staub said. “I think it’s a great social gathering place. It’s a great place for kids.”

Baltimore Sun reporter Lorraine Mirabella contributed to this article.