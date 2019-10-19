The Baltimore Fire Department’s marine rescue unit scooped up a 58-year-old man whose boat was stranded in the middle of the Patapsco River on Saturday.
Rescuers were called to the portion of the river west of the Key Bridge at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday after it was reported that the man had run his boat on the rocks, according to a dispatcher for the department.
Rescuers aboard the department’s Zodiac boat — a rigid bottomed craft with rubber sides — took the man aboard at about 5:15 p.m.
He was being treated in the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Shock Trauma Unit, the spokeswoman said.