No injuries reported after partial building collapse in Baltimore’s Fells Point

No injuries were reported after part of a building collapsed Sunday morning in the heart of Fells Point in Baltimore, officials said.
Shortly before 11 a.m., the city fire department was called to the scene in the 1700 block of Aliceanna St. next to Broadway Market.
The collapse affected the back of a building housing Mexican restaurant Papi’s Tacos, with apartments above it, said Blair Adams, spokesperson for the Baltimore City Fire Department. It stretched from 1701 to 1703 Aliceanna St., she said.
Building inspectors were on the scene Sunday morning to determine the cause of the collapse, Adams said.
