Van explodes inside Baltimore parking garage in Fells Point, injuring two people

A vehicle exploded Wednesday afternoon on the third floor of a Fells Point parking garage in Baltimore. Two people are being evaluated with with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle, described as a contractor’s work vehicle, exploded just after 3 p.m. at 805 S. Caroline St., causing a blast that shattered windows of the five-story parking garage.

Fire officials evacuated the parking garage and buildings within a one-block radius. There is no active fire. A third ambulance was requested to the scene Wednesday afternoon.