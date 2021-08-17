Watch where you park: Baltimore City resumes parking enforcement after suspending it due to COVID-19

The coronavirus may be surging all over again, but this week brought a return to at least one pre-pandemic rule in Baltimore: watch where you park.
Parking enforcement, on-and-off during pandemic, has fully resumed once more.
The city stopped enforcing violations in March 2020, then resumed some enforcement four months later, under former Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, who had cited concerns about “the protection of the general public and our employees.”
The roughly 75 city transportation enforcement officers who issue parking tickets (others direct traffic at downtown intersections) are now back to work. Park accordingly.
What’s back this week:
- Peak-hour parking enforcement along major roads during the morning and evening rush
- 48-hour parking enforcement
- Scofflaw enforcement, or three or more unpaid parking citations outstanding for 30 or more days
- Vehicle towing to the Fallsway Impound Facility
- Traffic investigations
What isn’t: Street sweeping enforcement is not yet resuming.
“We will resume street sweeping enforcement once the Department of Public Works determines a start date,” said Kathy Dominick, a city DOT spokeswoman.
What resumed in July: The main one, parking meter enforcement.
What about the surrounding counties?
Baltimore County resumed enforcement at county-operated parking meters on June 12, 2020, according to Sean Naron, a county spokesman.
Anne Arundel County did not change its parking enforcement as part of any of its executive orders, said Jeff Amoros, a county spokesman.
Harford County did not suspend parking enforcement countywide during the pandemic, said Cristie A. Hopkins, a Harford County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
Howard County reinstated parking enforcement for the Government Campus in Ellicott City and Downtown Ellicott City on July 6, said Karen Spicer, a county spokeswoman.
Carroll County officials did not respond to a request for comment.