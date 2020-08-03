Investigation launched after park ranger removes, damages Black Lives Matter murals in Patterson Park

The Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks is investigating a park ranger after multiple murals supporting the Black Lives Matter movement were removed from Patterson Park on Friday, despite the artists having received approval from the city to display their work.
Joe and Karley Sgandurra, two Lauraville residents, headed the project, which brought local artists together to create work in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
A dozen artists, Black, white and from various backgrounds, took part in the project, and the murals were displayed across the park Wednesday afternoon after months of working with the department to receive proper permits and design approval. But less than 48 hours later, multiple 4-by-8-foot murals were removed.
Several artists who spoke to The Baltimore Sun said they were informed Friday morning that murals were being taken down to be taken to a dump. A member of the community informed people in a private Facebook group for Patterson Park residents, and word quickly spread.
Joe Sgandurra and one of the artists, Scott Moffett, made their way to the park to prevent additional murals from being taken down (Moffett’s mural was not one of the displays damaged, he said.). The two found murals broken from their wooden frames and dumped into the back of a ranger truck.
After they got in touch with officials within the department, the murals were reinstalled, Sgandurra said.
He said he and his wife wanted to do something significant after the May death of George Floyd, the Black man who died in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The pair, who own a home renovation company, got in touch with a dozen artists and coordinated the project.
“We’ve always had a love for the art community and always tried to look for ways that we can work with them,” Sgandurra said. “To work with all these amazing local artists and spread this message of love and unity was really an awesome opportunity for us.”
In a statement Friday afternoon, the department characterized the situation as a “miscommunication” that occurred “due to a recent change in staff.”
But the artists and community members are seeking a clearer explanation for how park employees could not have been made aware of a project that took months to receive approval from the city.
In the hours and days that followed, several artists took to social media to bring attention to the issue and call on the department to provide answers. As word spread about the situation, allegations of racist and other bigoted sentiments from the ranger involved in tearing down the murals begin to surface.
Whitney O’Keefe, a former park employee, said they filed a human resources complaint last week alleging a pattern of bigoted remarks from the employee who took the murals down. O’Keefe said they resigned from the department in September 2019 after the complaints went unaddressed on multiple occasions.
In the same Friday statement, the department said, “In addition to restoring the artwork, it has been brought to our attention that a member of our staff has been suspected of conduct not reflective of our values. We take such allegations very seriously. All claims will be investigated and addressed.”
In a Facebook post on Friday, City Councilman Zeke Cohen wrote: “After multiple conversations, and deeper concerns related to this incident I referred the issue to the Inspector General for investigation.”
Cohen said in a phone interview on Sunday that he was “personally concerned that this incident is the tip of the iceberg.”
The Department of Recreation and Parks did not immediately return a request for comment on Sunday. The Office of the Inspector General also did not immediately return a request for comment.
In the past few months, artists have dedicated work in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and protests against racial inequality incited by the deaths of Black Americans such as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.
In June, “Black Lives Matter” was painted in large, red block letters in Patterson Park. A similar display was painted across a two-block section in Washington. But the displays have drawn the ire of many who have not aligned themselves with the movement. Some have gone so far as to deface paintings and tear down murals and signs.
Several artists said they received phone calls on Friday evening and Saturday from Reginald Moore, executive director of the department, as well as Jenny Morgan, who leads government and corporate affairs. Artists said the two apologized for the incident and wanted to coordinate a meeting to discuss compensation for damaged work, as well as other projects to connect their work with the community. The two sides are expected to meet Monday afternoon.
But multiple artists also emphasized their issue wasn’t necessarily about compensation. No artist was paid for the project, and while the damage might not initially look significant — it includes scratches and chipped paint — they said much of it is irreversible. A few murals were also supposed to be displayed in the Reginald F. Lewis Museum after two months.
The artists also expressed frustration that the incident took attention away from the purpose of the project, which was to express solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and unite members of the community. But they were also pleased to witness the support of local residents.
Reginald Lewis of Park Heights was heartened to hear a resident stood guard by his work to ensure no further damage was caused. Saba Hamidi of Remington, whose mural was initially removed, said a local woman and her husband stashed her work in their home Friday morning to keep it from being thrown away.
“It’s really a beautiful thing because someone of a different color was actually standing behind my mural in the rain,” said Lewis, a Black art teacher in Baltimore. “I felt like that was a great example of what moving forward should look like in 2020.”