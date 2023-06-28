Advertisement
Baltimore City

One killed, one in critical condition in separate overnight shootings, Baltimore Police say

Baltimore Sun

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A man was killed early Wednesday, and another was critically injured late Tuesday, according to Baltimore Police.

Advertisement

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at about 2:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Harford Road in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood. There, they located a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup

Advertisement

A 27-year-old man was shot late Tuesday in Central Baltimore, police say.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at about 11:29 p.m. in the 200 block of South Broadway in Fells Point, where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. He was transported to an area hospital and listed under critical condition.

Baltimore homicides interactive link ]

Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Advertisement