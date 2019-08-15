Advertisement

Volunteers picking up trash in West Baltimore save two men found overdosing

Lillian Reed
By
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 15, 2019 | 11:32 AM
A group of volunteers revive two men who had apparently overdosed on Thursday Aug. 15, 2019. (Jerry Jackson)

A team of volunteer sanitation workers from Florida and New York came to the rescue of two men who appeared to be overdosing on a sidewalk in West Baltimore Thursday morning.

The workers came to Baltimore because the city’s garbage issues came under national scrutiny following President Donald Trump’s controversial tweets last month — however the group insisted their intentions were not political.

The group of about eight garbage collectors were volunteering to clear refuse near Baker and Monroe streets in the Easterwood neighborhood when a resident pointed out to the group two men who appeared to be overdosing nearby.

The resident provided naloxone to the sanitation workers, one of whom said he was a former police officer and administered the opioid antidote to the men in distress.
The two men were quickly revived and police were later called to the scene.

This article will be updated.

