Mother, son who were denied service at Ouzo Bay discuss racism on ‘GMA’: ‘It was based on the fact that Dallas was Black'

A Black mother and son who were denied service at Ouzo Bay in Baltimore because of how the boy was dressed — while a white child, dressed similarly in athletic apparel, was allowed to dine at the restaurant — spoke publicly for the first time on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Wednesday.
The mother, Marcia Grant, told anchor Michael Strahan she repeatedly pointed out to the restaurant manager that her son, Dallas, and the other child were dressed the same.
“I can’t really say why they wouldn’t let me in the restaurant originally,” Grant said in the interview. “But once I pointed out to the guy that there was a white kid there with similar dress, I can only imagine that it was based on the fact that Dallas was Black.”
“I kept on insisting that, you know, the white kid has the same thing that Dallas has on, why won’t you let my son in,” she said. “He just would not, regardless of how hard I pushed for [Dallas].”
After video of the incident was shared widely Monday, Atlas Restaurant Group, which owns Ouzo Bay, apologized, fired the two managers involved in the incident and tweaked its controversial dress code so that it does not apply to children under age 12 who are accompanied by an adult. The employees’ names were not released.
Grant told Strahan the experience was a first for Dallas, who had been wearing an Air Jordan shirt and athletic shorts.
“He goes to a predominately white school ... and they teach the kids that everyone is the same,” she said in the interview. “So for him to see a kid outside [at the restaurant] that looks like one of his friends at school, it was tough for him.”
The incident was a reminder for both Grant and her 9-year-old son, she said, that “we just have to keep on pushing for social justice.”
“He knows I’ll always fight for him,” she said.