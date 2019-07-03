Baltimore restores online payment systems for speeding and parking tickets and property taxes

Baltimore officials said Wednesday that people can once again pay property tax bills and parking tickets online, eight weeks after a ransomware attack took down the city’s computer systems.

The announcement is another milestone in the city’s lengthy recovery from the attack, which involved hackers locking up files and demanding a payment. Officials have previously said almost all employees’ emails have also been restored.

However, the announcement Wednesday made no mention of the water billing system, which has been frozen since the May 7 attack. Asked why it remains offline, an aide to Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said last week that system contains a lot of data.

July 1 marked the beginning of a new fiscal year. That’s when Baltimore imposes property taxes that fund a third of the city’s annual budget.

The mayor’s office said the city won’t assess late fees on parking tickets issued in May, June or July. Customers who paid erroneous late fees will be able to get refunds, the mayor’s office said.

While the restoration of the payment system is a visible sign of the city’s progress, officials have said that fully recovering from the attack could take months.

The incident is estimated to have cost the city $10 million in new hardware and consulting fees and $8 million in lost or delayed revenue.

