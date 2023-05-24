Boy, 1, in critical condition after falling from balcony, police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Homicide detectives are investigating how a 1-year-old boy fell Tuesday afternoon from a balcony in Northeast Baltimore, causing the toddler to suffer life-threatening injuries, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers responded at 5:42 p.m. to the 5100 block of Goodnow Road in the Frankford neighborhood and found the boy suffering from life-threatening injuries, police spokesperson Freddie Talbert said Tuesday night. Investigators believe the child fell from a third-story balcony.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was still in critical condition Tuesday night.

Because of the toddler’s injuries, the homicide unit took control of the investigation, which is still open and ongoing.