Baltimore City

Boy, 1, in critical condition after falling from balcony, police say

Homicide detectives are investigating how a 1-year-old boy fell Tuesday afternoon from a balcony in Northeast Baltimore, causing the toddler to suffer life-threatening injuries, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers responded at 5:42 p.m. to the 5100 block of Goodnow Road in the Frankford neighborhood and found the boy suffering from life-threatening injuries, police spokesperson Freddie Talbert said Tuesday night. Investigators believe the child fell from a third-story balcony.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was still in critical condition Tuesday night.

Because of the toddler’s injuries, the homicide unit took control of the investigation, which is still open and ongoing.

