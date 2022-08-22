Former WBAL-TV reporter Omar Jimenez to co-anchor CNN show Early Start

Omar Jimenez fills in as a weekend anchor at WBAL-TV in September 2016 in Baltimore. (Omar Jimenez / HANDOUT)

Former WBAL-TV reporter Omar Jimenez will co-anchor the CNN show Early Start beginning Monday, Jimenez announced Sunday on Twitter.

Early Start begins at 5 a.m. on weekdays. Jimenez will be joined by co-anchor Christine Romans in his first time anchoring for CNN.

Jimenez was a reporter at WBAL-TV, Baltimore’s NBC affiliate, from 2015 to 2017, according to the station’s website.

At WBAL-TV, he received an individual Emmy nomination for his general assignment coverage and covered the trials of the police officers charged with Freddie Gray’s death, according to CNN’s website. Jimenez joined CNN affiliate Newsource in 2017 and became a CNN correspondent in 2019.

While covering protests following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020, Jimenez was handcuffed and detained by Minneapolis police while on-air along with other members of his CNN crew. His team was first placed in a police van and then sat on the ground while handcuffed, according to an interview Jimenez gave to CNN anchors. Jimenez later covered the trial of the former police officer convicted of Floyd’s murder.