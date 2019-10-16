Old Bay, the seasoning for all seasons and also sometimes beer and ice cream, has crowned a Maryland woman living in California as its ultimate fan.
In a release, the company wrote that Cori Russell, a U.S. Army veteran, has been named the “Ultimate Fan” of Old Bay.
The company launched its Ultimate Fan contest in June, asking people to post their love of the seasoning on Instagram.
In naming Russell, the company wrote that the Army veteran would bring the seasoning while she was on tour, adding “when someone complained about the food, she would offer it along with a cooking tip.”
Russell submitted an image which include several custom Old Bay-themed items, the company wrote, including a custom Old Bay cornhole set and license plate.
“We looked at many creative posts, but Cori really won us over by offering us a glimpse into her OLD BAY-led life,” said Alia Kemet, OLD BAY Creative & Digital Strategy Senior Director. “With a custom OLD BAY California license plate, Cori is clearly driven by her passion for flavor. She has introduced the seasoning to her daughter and has a ton of OLD Bay gear to show off her Maryland roots out West.”
The company did not include their reasoning as to why the competition was not named “Ultimate Bae."