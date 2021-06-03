Inspector general: Baltimore Office for Promotions and the Arts leaves banners up after expired contract, failing to collect more than $400,000

The Baltimore Office for Promotion and the Arts left banner advertisements on city poles for months after contracts expired last year and failed to collect more than $400,000, according to a report by the Office of the Inspector General.
The city agency said in the report issued Wednesday that it started investigating after receiving a complaint that banners attached to city-owned light poles along Pratt Street were being used for a company’s “commercial gain.”
While investigating, it was discovered the Department of Transportation has a program with the city to hang banners for both nonprofit and for-profit organizations. However, from January 2018 to July 2019, a for-profit company — which was not named in the report — installed a new set of banners and while the company previously had an agreement with the city, no agreement was located with the city for the new banners. It is “unknown” who installed the banners or whether the city’s banner fee was paid, the report said.
The Baltimore Office for Promotion and the Arts also has a banner program in conjunction with the city that was developed around January 2020 but was not implemented until that March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Revenue generated from the program is kept by BOPA and used for operational costs, the report said.
The inspector general found that BOPA charges about 22.5 to 30 times more than DOT, whose rates initially run about $14 a month before decreasing to $4 after six months. Additionally, there is no mention of a banner program in the city’s contract with BOPA and to keep the income, the city’s law department said, a separate agreement may need to be created.
In a response to the inspector general, BOPA CEO Donna Drew Sawyer wrote in a letter that the organization’s rates are higher because it is not privy to city equipment or insurance and must cover its own expenses.
The same unnamed company that had previously contracted banners through DOT paid BOPA $21,000 to hang 116 banners along Pratt Street, Light Street and Key Highway from January to February 2020. But the report said BOPA allowed the company to keep its banners up for more than six months — a market value of more than $142,000 — after the contract expired and that it did not collect any further payment.
The inspector general found a similar situation with another unnamed company that paid more than $46,000 for 266 banners from September 2019 to February 2020. But the banners were left up for more than seven months after the contract expired. As with the other company, the report said, there was no renegotiation or extension of the agreement and BOPA did not collect the more than $300,000 value.
BOPA officials told the inspector general that the banners were left up because of the pandemic. The officials said the vendor that removes the banners could not do so in February or March of last year, according to the report. However, the vendor told the inspector that beginning in April 2020 it could have performed any of the work requested.
BOPA then said that by the time the vendor was available, COVID-19 had shuttered businesses, restaurants and workplaces in Baltimore, and they “did not want to remove the banners for aesthetic reasons.” The report said there were no other businesses lined up to replace the banners and BOPA also said it did not have the money, estimated around $9,000, to remove the banners.
“I made the practical decision to leave the banners in place until they could be safely deinstalled and, we had the funds to cover the cost of the deinstallation which we did as soon as we were able,” Sawyer wrote in the letter. “There was no cost to the city and negligible, if any, benefit to [the companies] since the city was under quarantine because of the health crisis.”
Sawyer said in the letter that the decisions were made for the “greater good” and that BOPA will coordinate with Baltimore’s city administrator to review the program, as DOT’s program does.