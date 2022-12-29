Baltimore cancels NYE concert at the Inner Harbor, but fireworks show still planned for midnight

With rainy weather in the forecast, Baltimore has canceled a New Year’s Eve concert planned for the Inner Harbor — but the 15-minute fireworks display is still on the schedule, according to the city’s Office of Promotion and the Arts.

The city had planned to host a concert Saturday with the band Soul Centered from 9 p.m. to midnight, when celebrants would help ring in the New Year. But the predictions of bad weather prompted an about-face, said Monica Lewis, spokeswoman for Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

The forecast calls for an 80% chance of rainfall during the day, mainly after 1 p.m. And at night, there’s a 60% chance of rain, mainly before 1 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature for the day will be 56 degrees, with an overnight low around 48 degrees.

New Year’s Day, however, will be mostly sunny with a high near 58 degrees.

The weather has impacted other local celebrations as well. The City of Annapolis announced Thursday it would postpone its fireworks until the night of Jan. 1.

If the fireworks go off at midnight as scheduled, it will be Baltimore’s first New Year’s Eve display since January 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic upended large celebrations worldwide.