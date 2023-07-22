21-year-old dies in Northwest Baltimore shooting early Saturday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 21-year-old man died early Saturday morning after a shooting near the Pimlico Good Neighbors and Arlington neighborhoods in Northwest Baltimore.

Around 1:15 a.m. officers responded to a report of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital, where the man later died from a gunshot wound, police said, and investigators believe he was shot by an “unidentified” suspect in the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue.

Advertisement

[ Baltimore homicides interactive link ]

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.