One firefighter injured in Northwest Baltimore two-alarm fire on Wednesday

One firefighter was injured in a Northwest Baltimore two-alarm fire Wednesday, fire officials said.

Baltimore Fire Department Chief spokesman Roman L. Clark said just after 4 p.m. firefighters were called to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road.

When firefighters arrived in the Woodmere neighborhood, heavy fire and smoke was showing from the second floor and roof, Clark said. The incident commander quickly called a second alarm.

Clark said the fire started in a vacant and then spread on each side to occupied homes. He said one firefighter was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation..