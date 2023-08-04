Pedestrian dies after struck by pick-up truck Friday, Baltimore Police say

A man died Friday morning after being struck by a pick-up truck in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

Northeast District police responded to the crash at about 4 a.m. in the rear of the 2900 block of Hamilton Avenue. The driver of a pick-up truck was backing down an alley in Hamilton Hills when he struck the male pedestrian, who was laying down in the alleyway, according to a preliminary investigation.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died. The driver of the truck remained on the scene.

Crash Team investigators are investigating this fatality.