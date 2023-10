Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A woman was killed in a two-car crash Thursday evening in Northeast Baltimore’s Glenham-Belhar neighborhood.

Medics transported the victim, 60, to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, Baltimore Police said.

Officers on patrol responded to the crash at 6:01 p.m., and the other driver, a 26-year-old man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding the collision to call 410-396-2606.