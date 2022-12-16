Baltimore homeowners sue the city over North Avenue sinkhole

Workers stand next to a sinkhole in the 700 block of E. North Avenue Tuesday afternoon as threatened homes are demolished. The roadway will be closed until repairs are made. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

The owners of three Baltimore homes are suing the city for its negligence after a sinkhole that opened on East North Avenue contributed to the homes demolition.

In the suit, filed in Baltimore City Circuit Court, the homeowners state that their claim for damages was denied by the city in November — about four months after the sinkhole emerged above a collapsed storm drain — and thatthe city’s decision was wrong.

“The City negligently failed to inspect and maintain the storm water facilities running underground along East North Avenue in the City in front of the plaintiffs’ properties,” reads the suit, filed by attorney Joseph P. Suntum.

In a letter explaining the denial, Patrick Hancock, chief of the law department’s Central Bureau of Investigation, argued that because the city had no prior warning about problems with the pipes below North Avenue, it is not required to pay residents.

“The law in Maryland has long established that before a local government is required to pay a citizen for a loss, the claimant must first show that the City had notice of the defect which caused the loss and a reasonable opportunity to correct the defect,” wrote Hancock.

In interviews, the homeowners said they have nowhere left to turn. After their insurance companies denied their claims, the owners hoped the city would take financial responsibility — both for their homes and personal property left inside.

Monica Lewis, a spokesman for Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, declined to comment further on the case.

“Since this matter is now in litigation, the City will respond in that forum,” Lewis said in a statement.

Previously, some homeowners received noticed that they could be charged for the demolitions, but Lewis said none have been charged at this time.

The three homes were not the only ones demolished following the sinkhole, but are the only ones included in the suit filed in mid-November.

Quentin Bell, 33, lost everything with his home when it was condemned, because he wasn’t permitted to go inside and collect his belongings.

Quentin Bell owned a corner rowhouse on E North Avenue near Homeland Avenue until a sinkhole opened up in front of his house earlier this month. His house and others in the block were condemned after the collapse of a 115-year-old stormwater tunnel. July 27, 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

In the months since, he has moved into another home with his wife and two children, he said, and had to buy back plenty of items — including an entire wardrobe — on his own dime.

“I’m just stuck in the middle of nowhere basically,” he said. “I lost the house and it’s like: ‘So who’s gonna pay for it? I didn’t knock it down.’”

Bell said that when he first saw the nearly car-sized hole in the pavement next to his home, he called the city’s 311 line. Operators told him that officials couldn’t come to evaluate the situation until a few days later because of the July 4th holiday.

Bell decided to spend the night elsewhere because he worried his home wasn’t safe. By the 4th, though, the hole had widened and firefighters and engineers descended on the scene.

Bell’s home was condemned.

To make matters worse, Bell, who works at the Port of Baltimore as a longshoreman, said he is still paying a mortgage on the demolished home. Moreover, he had recently remodeled the home with new floors and a bathroom.

“I feel like I just lost out all the way around,” he said.

Sergio Toledo of Rockville, who owned the house a few doors down from Bell, had just purchased it as a rental investment. His contractor had just completed renovations on the property, including flooring and a new HVAC unit, when the sinkhole emerged.

“When my insurance said they were gonna deny my claim — and then receiving the same from the city, it was even more shocking, because obviously they didn’t maintain these pipes properly,” said Toledo, 44.

Officials have said the storm drain that collapsed beneath the sinkhole was 115-years-old — part of a vast network of aged infrastructure beneath Baltimore.

The collapse kicked off a string of infrastructure failures that eventually led to the contamination of drinking water in West Baltimore with E. coli bacteria, Department of Public Works officials have said.

Since the sinkhole, the 700 block of North Avenue between Greenmount and Homewood avenues has been shut down. Officials said earlier this month that the key thoroughfare could reopen by Friday.

But the road remains closed, said Baltimore Department of Transportation spokesperson Kathy Dominick. The road’s reopening is now scheduled for Monday, as cold weather delayed its repaving, said James Bentley, spokesman for the city’s Department of Public Works.

An excavator works on a sinkhole in the 700 block of E. North Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The roadway will be closed until repairs are made. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

But for the homeowners, the nightmare wears on.

Toledo said the city’s refusal to pay for what was lost was “devastating.” Toledo said that before the sinkhole, he was considering renting his property to Section 8 recipients. While he stood to gain financially, he was also hoping to improve the city and help its residents.

“I’m just a regular person that took the leap of investing in Baltimore,” Toledo said. “I did it with the best intentions to do something good for the city, and this is how the city repays me?”