Maryland authorities conducting sobriety checkpoints between Fells Point and Canton this weekend

Authorities will operate overnight sobriety checkpoints for drivers along Boston Street between Baltimore’s Fells Point and Canton neighborhoods this weekend, according to a news release from the Maryland State Police.
Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police and Baltimore Police officers, will identify drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Those suspected of impairment will be required to take a breath test at a mobile blood alcohol testing truck on-site.
“The location was chosen in part due to an increased number of impaired driving incidents in that area, especially during weekend periods,” according to the release.
This decision follows a letter sent to Baltimore officials from more than 30 business owners in Fells Point Tuesday who threatened to withhold taxes if the city does not address crime and other issues that they say have plagued the neighborhood in recent weeks. It’s unclear if the checkpoints were ordered because of the issues in Fells Point. The letter however protested the public drinking and alleged drug sales occurring in the popular nightlife hub without action from law enforcement.
The letter also served as a response to a violent weekend for the neighborhood after three people were shot Sunday.