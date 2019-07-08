Baltimore mayor names head of general services agency to take over troubled city transportation department

Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young on Monday nominated the head of Baltimore’s general services agency to take over the city transportation department, where the previous head resigned amid an investigation into her leadership and the department’s morale.

Steve Sharkey, a 14-year city employee and former director of general services, will shift to the top job at the city Department of Transportation. The post became vacant when Michelle Pourciau resigned in April after The Baltimore Sun reported the city inspector general’s office was conducting a wide-ranging review of her department.

In a news release, Young credited Sharkey with achieving savings “in excess of $500,000 annually for the city through smarter leasing practices and better utilization of existing space.”

Sharkey implemented a biweekly accountability review with top DGS managers, oversaw a 60% reduction in building maintenance backlog and cut turnaround time for capital projects, according to an online biography on the department’s website.

He was paid $159,600 a year as of June 30, 2018, according to the latest available city salary database. Pourciau was paid $180,030 a year as the head of DOT.

The mayor nominated Chichi Nyagah-Nash, a seven-year city employee and former general services deputy director, to succeed Sharkey as DGS director. She previously served as the department’s deputy division chief and worked in the private sector as senior program administrator for U.S. Foods, according to a news release. As of a year ago, the city paid her $114,100 a year.

“Both of my nominees have excelled at using data-driven approaches to achieve greater operational efficiencies,” Young said in the release.

Young’s nominations need confirmation by the City Council. Democratic Council President Brandon Scott did not immediately respond to a question about when confirmation votes might be scheduled.

Democratic City Councilman Ryan Dorsey, who chairs the council’s transportation committee and was one of the former director’s top critics, said Sharkey has demonstrated leadership ability, “particularly in allowing others to lead with their own expertise.”

“I look forward to DOT benefiting from the same, as well as Steve’s data-driven approach to outcomes and strong systems of accountability,” Dorsey said in a statement.

The status of the inspector general’s investigation into Pourciau’s leadership at the Department of Transportation is unknown. Pourciau resigned just days after five former and current employees of the department told the Sun that investigators asked them about DOT’s working environment and morale.

The Department of Transportation, with a $201 million budget and 1,200 employees, is responsible for the planning, designing, building and maintaining thousands of miles of roads, highways, sidewalks, alleys, street lights and traffic signals, among other tasks.

The Department of General Services manages 200 city-owned buildings and facilities, oversees a fleet of more than 5,600 vehicles used by 29 agencies and entities, and supports agencies in various other ways. The department has a $105.4 million budget and 391 employees.

Sharkey started his city career in the CitiStat office, which analyzes city operations using statistics, and then oversaw the Department of Public Works’ right-of-way section, which deals with street permitting, for more than three years as chief of special services and property management. He then joined the Baltimore Police Department as director of special projects, according to the release.

Jon Laria, a partner at Ballard-Spahr and chairman of the Mayor’s Bicycle Advisory Commission, called Sharkey “a terrific choice to lead DOT at a critical time.”

“Baltimore’s transportation challenges demand a strong and steady hand at DOT, someone who understands how to plan and implement complex projects in an inclusive way,” Laria said in the statement from the mayor’s office.

Nyagah-Nash administered U.S. Food’s company-wide ethics hotline, investigating internal allegations of theft, fraud and other related issues for the $20 billion, 26,000-employee company based in Rosemont, Illinois.

She has also worked in previous roles for the city as director of special projects at the Department of Housing & Community Development and assistant deputy director at the Department of Human Resources.

Sharkey said in a statement that Nyagah-Nash “has been a real star at DGS and made my job as director infinitely easier.”

“I have had the pleasure to watch her develop into an innovative leader and an essential component of the department,” he said. “I am extremely excited and very proud that she will be succeeding me at DGS and I have the utmost confidence in her ability to lead the department to even greater success.”

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6