Navy commissions destroyer, USS Carl M. Levin, in celebration of Baltimore’s sailing history

The U.S. Navy commissioned the newest member of its fleet in Locust Point Saturday morning in a celebration of Baltimore’s maritime heritage.

“Somebody told me this week it’s good to see the Navy back in Baltimore, but the Navy never left Baltimore,” Admiral Michael Gilday said during the commissioning ceremony for the USS Carl M. Levin, a 500-foot steel destroyer.

The ship, which cost billions to construct, equip and has a crew of 329 people, was built by contractor General Dynamics Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, and is bound for Hawaii.

“The USS Carl Levin carries the weight of our city’s naval heritage. Just as Baltimore’s shipyards once activity constructing the ships that protect our shores, this might vessel will cary forward the torch of Baltimore naval legacy,” Deputy Mayor Justin Williams said to the crowd.

Naval and local leaders took turns speaking at the event that drew a few thousand sailors, veterans and their families. The event was not open to the public.

“This is my first time in Baltimore. I’m excited to take it all in. I know my grandson has put in a lot of work to get to this moment,” Abel Carlo, a U.S. Army veteran from Puerto Rico whose grandson is part of the crew, said in Spanish.

A few thousand sailors, veterans and their families at the commission ceremony of new naval destroyer USS Carl M. Levin. (Dillon Mullan)

Local middle and high schoolers from the branch of the Sea Cadet Corps, the Navy’s youth program based at Fort McHenry, handed out programs and water bottles.

Alyssa Haley, a Navy veteran and the unit’s executive officer, said the kids were set to tour the ship Saturday afternoon.

“I was on a carrier,” Haley said. “So I’m interested to see the propulsion. Last night they mentioned they have 10,000 horsepower. So I think we’re just excited to see all the new technology and a little behind the scenes about how the navy works.”

Levin, whose three daughters were in attendance Saturday, was a U.S. Senator from Michigan who served 1979 to 2015 and chaired the Senate Armed Services Committee. He passed away in 2021 at 87 years old.

The ship is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer equipped with guided missiles, torpedoes and two helicopters. The destroyer is over 500 feet long and can travel faster than 30 knots or over 35 mph.

According to the Navy, they already have 51 of the same class of destroyer in their fleet. According to a Congressional Budget Office report from November 2022, the office estimated this class of destroyer’s average procurement cost at between $3.1 billion to $3.4 billion.

To close the ceremony, the ship’s commanding officer Kelly Craft reported the USS Carl M Levin ready for service.

“There’s nothing like being able to bring the crew together and accomplish the mission. We’ve still got thousands of miles to travel before we make it to our home port of Hawaii, but I know this crew is the right crew for the job,” Craft said in a news release.

“They will remain tenacious in the fight, and they will lead this ‘greyhound’ to be the most feared warship in the world.”