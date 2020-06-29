NAACP announces plan to relocate its headquarters from Baltimore to Washington, D.C.

The NAACP announced its plans Monday to eventually relocate its headquarters from Baltimore to Washington D.C., after moving to a new location in the city a few months ago.
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser signed a letter of intent to have the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People move into the Frank D. Reeves Center of Municipal Affairs, which is home to other government agencies and is set to undergo new development.
“Washington, DC, sits at the epicenter of change,” Derrick Johnson, NAACP president and CEO said in a news release. “This exceptional opportunity to bring our national headquarters to DC will allow us to be even more proactive in serving the Black community, and confronting the serious challenges facing the nation.”
The decision to relocate comes only four months after the NAACP, the nation’s oldest civil rights group, moved its national headquarters from Northwest Baltimore to the Wells Fargo Tower in downtown Baltimore at the end of February.
The NAACP came to Baltimore in 1986 from New York City.
Johnson said the move to the nation’s capital is something the NAACP envisioned three years ago. He said it will help the organization amplify Black voices as it fights for “crucial policy changes and economic empowerment needed in communities across the country.”
Through a solicitation to be issued this year, the Reeves Center is supposed to transform into a transit-oriented, mixed-use development with office space, affordable housing and neighborhood-serving amenities through the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development.
Latest Baltimore City
“The Reeves Center stands in an iconic and culturally significant area of the U Street corridor with deep connections to the NAACP,” Bowser said in a release. “As we continue fighting for change and working to build a more fair and just nation, we look forward to welcoming this iconic civil rights organization to Washington, DC.”