Baltimore NAACP to mayor: Restart search for new police commissioner and add community input

The Baltimore NAACP chapter and other social justice organizations on Thursday called for Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to restart the search for a permanent Baltimore Police commissioner and withdraw his selection of acting Commissioner Richard Worley.

Leaders of the group said a restarted process should be “transparent and inclusive,” begin with community input and include a nationwide search for the best candidate.

“The process matters,” said Rev. Kobi Little, the Baltimore NAACP branch’s president.

Scott announced on June 8 that the current police commissioner, Michael Harrison, was departing and that his selection for a replacement would be Worley. There was no community engagement leading up to the announcement, which caught many by surprise. Harrison’s contract was not due to expire until early 2024.

There’s been little explanation or information shared about Harrison’s resignation or the process of selecting Worley in the three weeks since. Scott’s team has said they plan an input process but declined to provide details. A spokesman, Bryan Doherty, said Wednesday the “official introduction” would be announced “when ready.”

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday morning. The Baltimore Sun has repeatedly sought interviews with Worley, without success.

Little, flanked by members of other community groups such as the ACLU and Jews United for Justice, told reporters he’d spoken with the mayor after he announced Harrison’s departure and Worley’s nomination. Little said he expressed to the mayor that he didn’t have a relationship with Worley and that he was told Worley would “immediately” reach out to develop a relationship. That has not happened, Little said.

The failure to reach out before and after the nomination, Little said, shows a “blatant disregard” for the perspective of police accountability groups and community organizations.

NaShona Kess, a vice president for the Baltimore NAACP, said the group didn’t have a concern with the acting commissioner himself. Their concern, she said, was with the process and lack of community engagement.

“We don’t know what [Worley] stands for, and we don’t know that he stands for the community,” Kess said. “Part of that is because the process has not been followed.”

Harrison has not responded to requests for comment from The Sun. But he penned an op-ed this week in The Sun saying he’d “done what I came to do.” He said now was an “ideal time to pass the torch” because he sees momentum in crime reduction.

“I promised when I was appointed that I would put the Baltimore Police Department back in the hands of Baltimore,” Harrison said. “That time has come.”

This story will be updated.