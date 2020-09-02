The Maryland Transit Administration is proposing to slash its bus service in the Baltimore region next year by 20% — eliminating 25 bus lines and reducing service on 12 others, due to lost revenues from the coronavirus. The proposed cuts would go into effect Jan. 3. The public may share feedback in a series of 10 virtual public hearings between Oct. 5 and Oct. 16.
The Sun has created an interactive map to show how each route would be affected. Use the Layers menu to toggle among lines for which the MTA is proposing to increase, modify, reduce or discontinue service.
Source: Maryland Transit Administration