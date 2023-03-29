Two MTA Police vehicles crash in downtown Baltimore on Wednesday, injuring officers

Two Maryland Transit Administration police officers were hospitalized Wednesday after their vehicles collided in downtown Baltimore, according to an MTA spokesperson.

The two police vehicles were responding to an emergency call when they crashed at North Howard and West Fayette streets, MTA spokesperson Paul Shepard said. Both officers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shepard would not say when the crash took place or what the officers were responding to. The crash diverted light rail traffic for about two hours starting at 12:46 p.m.

Bus bridge for non-Light RailLink related crash has been canceled & the Light RailLink is now operating on schedule in both directions. Thank you for riding the Light RailLink. For up-to-date information, please check the Transit ... https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) March 29, 2023

MTA Police are investigating the crash.