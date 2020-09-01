MTA plans significant reductions to bus, MARC service next year amid coronavirus losses

The Maryland Transit Administration is proposing to scale back 20% of its bus service — cutting 25 bus lines and reducing service on 11 others — in the Baltimore region next year due to plummeting fare revenue and other funding sources due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The MTA said it would also pare back its MARC train and Commuter Bus service in an effort to “optimize transit service for core bus riders, especially transit-dependent households.”
The proposal would discontinue all nine Express Bus routes (103, 104, 105, 115, 120, 150, 154, 160, and 164), which provide limited-stop service between the suburbs and the city, and LocalLinks 21, 34, 38, 51, 52, 53, 57, 59, 70, 71, 73, 81, 82, 91, 92 and 95, which have lower ridership or are accessible by another route.
The state also is seeking to reduce service frequency on 11 LocalLink routes: LocalLink 28, 29, 31, 33, 37, 62, 67, 76, 75, 77, 83 and 87.
The changes, which are scheduled to go into effect Jan. 3, would affect an estimated 3.6% of riders, more than half of whom will still have a transit stop within a quarter mile of their homes, the MTA said.
“The financial impact created by the COVID-19 crisis has created an unparalleled challenge for transit agencies across the U.S., and many are facing difficult decisions,” MTA chief Kevin Quinn said in a statement. “MDOT MTA will continue to strive for a safe, reliable and equitable transit system that provides opportunity to all citizens in the Baltimore region.”
The agency will solicit public feedback on the proposal in a series of 10 virtual public hearings between Oct. 5 and Oct. 16. The 30-day public review and comment period will ends Nov. 15.
Amid plans to cutand pare back other bus routes, the agency seeks to increase frequency on LocalLinks 56 and 78, which provide service to Grace Medical Center, formerly Bon Secours Hospital, and Johns Hopkins Hospital. It would also add more service to LocalLink 69, which connects to MedStar Harbor Hospital and the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie.
The changes would modify the alignments of 13 routes, including the CityLink Red, Silver and Lime, and the LocalLink 26, 36, 63 and 94, which will receive additional service to cover gaps in access, the MTA said.
The MTA would discontinue MARC Penn Line Service between Union Station and Perryville, with Train 520 terminating at Baltimore Penn Station Monday-Thursday and continuing to Perryville only on Fridays. Train 548 would stop at Baltimore Penn Station Monday through Friday.
Morning, northbound Penn Line service to Union on trains 410 and 418 would be cut, as would the southbound service from Baltimore Penn Station on Train 423.
Camden Line MARC trains would be affected, as well.
The Eastbound Train 844 in the morning and Train 848 in the afternoon would be discontinued, and Westbound Train 855 from Dorsey Station would no longer operate in the afternoon.
Two commuter bus routes would be discontinued: Route 210 between Kent Island and downtown Baltimore, and Route 215 between downtown Baltimore and Annapolis. The agency wants to reduce service frequency on 20 other commuter bus routes with low ridership: 201, 203, 204, 220, 230, 240, 260, 305, 315, 320, 325, 345, 410, 411, 420, 505, 705, 715, 810, and 840.
The cuts threaten to permanently worsen the MTA’s “already insufficient transit system,” said the transit advocacy group Central Maryland Transportation Alliance and the bicycling advocacy group Bikemore.
“Once cuts take effect, there is no guarantee they will ever be reversed,” the groups said in a joint statement.
The cuts are the latest service interruption for the roughly one in three people in Baltimore who don’t have cars and rely on the MTA’s buses, light rail, subway and MARC trains. The announcement Tuesday came less than two months after the agency restored full service after scaling it back in March.
Transit ridership is down across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and advocates have warned of looming service cuts in their calls to Congress for relief funding for mass transit systems.
Ridership plunged by up to 90% in some areas of the country as people stayed home due to COVID-19, but MTA ridership dropped by only 60% in Baltimore, whose residents are one of the most transit-reliant populations in the country.
With fare boxes closed for months due to riders boarding from the back, and other transportation revenues depleted, the state-owned MTA reported $550 million in lost revenue attributed to COVID-19 in the fiscal year that ended in June. Officials expect an equally large shortfall this year.
The agency received $392 million in funding from the federal CARES Act, according to the agency. But that money is expected to run out this month, the MTA says.
Maryland’s congressional delegation asked in July for an additional $32 billion in coronavirus relief funding for U.S. public transit systems — and for a larger share to go to transit systems serving mid-sized cities, such as Baltimore, instead of most of the money going to only the largest systems.
But no more federal funding has come, and the state must “manage the fiscal impact of COVID-19 through operating and capital budget reductions,” according to the MTA.
The Central Maryland Transportation Alliance and Bikemore encouraged riders to attend the virtual hearings.
“We encourage those impacted by the changes to make their voices heard,” the advocacy groups said.