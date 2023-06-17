MTA bus crash involves two other vehicles, injuring 17: ‘This bus driver here saved a lot of lives’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The aftermath of a multi-vehicle crash that involved a MTA bus and two other cars, injuring 17 people. (Kim Hairston)

Multiple people were injured in an accident at the 400 block of North Paca Street involving a MTA bus and two cars at about 10:20 a.m. Saturday, Baltimore Police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a MTA bus collided with a black Lexus at North Paca Street, according to a Baltimore Police news release.. The bus then struck a Nissan and came to rest into a building in the 500 block of West Franklin Street.

In addition to city police, MTA Police, Baltimore City Fire Department and medics, as well as building inspectors are on site.

City firefighters at the scene stated that MTA police are handling the case. Assistant Fire Chief and spokesperson Kevin Cartwright said “they condemned the first floor. We did a partial evacuation of this building while we did an assessment.”

Of the 17 people injured, including the drivers of bus and cars, Cartwright said, “Not one was life threatening. Not one. They were all categorized as priority two and priority three patients. Level one would be critical.”

“There were bystander, spectator reports that there were vehicles speeding through this and the MTA bus, in an effort to avoid being a part of that, collided into this building,” Cartwright said. First responders that assessed the situation upgraded it, due to the number of patients involved, to a “level 1 mass casualty incident,” Cartwright said.

Firefighters learned that the steel beams horizontal and vertical remained intact, so they just condemned the first floor, he said. “We dispatched multiple medic units, our special rescue operations, our heavy rescue team, they were able to determine that the building is not as compromised as initially feared.

“Those folks will be able to return to their apartments soon,” Cartwright said.

Renee Bunch was stopped at the red light on N. Paca and W. Franklin with her mother, LaTanya Bunch, and infant daughter when she says the bus crashed into the building to avoid hitting more cars.

”This bus driver here saved a lot of lives. We were at the light, and he went into the building. If he wouldn’t have went into the building he would have smashed into all of us. We were the third car down,” Bunch said.

At the scene, the air bag deployed in a black Lexus smashed into a traffic light pole at the intersection of W. Mulberry and N. Paca streets, about half a block down from the bus. Bunch said the Lexus was speeding and ran the light on N. Paca when it struck the pole. The bus was also coming down N. Paca when it swerved to avoid the Lexus and then swerved back, striking the Nissan and then the building.

”The black car ran the light,” Bunch said of the Lexus. “It’s not the bus drivers fault. For him to make the decision, risk his own life to save all of us. It looked like he was hurt badly. They stitched his leg up, but he was talking to them.”

This story will be updated.

Baltimore Sun Photojournalist Kim Hairston contributed to this report.